Barry Kriger named honorary chair for 2020 Pioneer Valley Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Barry Kriger joins the Alzheimer’s Association as the 2020 Pioneer Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s Honorary Chair.

During Kriger’s 34 years as an anchor for 22News, he was involved with the Pioneer Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s and has even emceed the event.

I have been participating in and supporting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for more than 20 years. This cause is very personal to me. I am honored and proud to extend WWLP 22News’s partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association and its mission. I look forward to joining my thousands of friends for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 27. Barry Kriger, former anchor for WWLP 22News

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Sunday, September 27, at Holyoke Community College. Nearly 2,000 people from the Pioneer Valley are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s click here or call 800-272-3900.