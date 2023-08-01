SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After ten years as CEO of Baystate Health, Dr. Mark Keroack has decided to retire from the position in July 2024.

Keroack began his career with the organization in 2011 as Chief Physician Executive and President of Baystate Medical Practices, and took over as CEO in 2014. He oversaw many changes and expansions at Baystate Health and its hospitals and practices during his tenure. As an infectious disease specialist, his expertise made him a regional public health leader during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been and continues to be the privilege of a lifetime to serve as CEO of Baystate Health and partner with the amazing people who provide such outstanding care to our communities,” said Keroack. “While I look forward to spending the next chapter of my life with my family, I plan to be fully engaged in both day-to-day leadership and our strategic efforts to address the challenging dynamics in healthcare today in a way that prioritizes the health needs of our communities and continues our role as an employer of choice.”

Baystate Health’s Board of Trustees is currently conducting a national search for a new CEO.