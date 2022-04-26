SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 60 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, 2 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 47 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 9 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed
On Monday, Baystate Health reported 56 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 in the critical care unit.