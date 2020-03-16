Baystate Medical Center to open a new facility to screen patients with Covid-19 symptoms

The spread of the coronavirus has local hospitals taking further steps to prepare for a surge in patients. Baysate Medical Center is building a “Rapid Response Triage Area” right next to the entrance of the Emergency Department.



Patients who could be expericing coronavirus like systmpoms, will be entering baystate medical center’s triage area through the side of the hospital in order to not expose other patients. Their doctor told 22News what patients can expect when they are at this facility. Patients will be asked a set of questions so the hospital can determine the severity of the case.

“We will ask them, ‘Have you had fever, cough or shortness of breath’, and if they do and are ambulatory, meaning they appear well, we will get vital signs and care for them initially here,” said Dr. Neils Rathlev, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Baystate Medical Center. “If its clear they are very sick, we will immediately move them back into a negative pressure room inside.”

Dr. Rathlev said they plan to have between 30 and 40 beds in the triage area. He said it’ll be ready by next Monday, March 23rd, at the latest.



Dr. Rathlev said they will not be testing for Covid-19 at the facility at first, but they hope to open testing centers in Hampden County at a future date.