Benefits of train connecting Springfield to Boston in 80 minutes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is currently conducting a study to look at the costs and benefits of a train connecting Springfield to Boston.

The latest MassDOT findings showed an option that would bring passengers from Boston to Springfield in 80 minutes.

The rail service was brought up multiple times at Saturday’s democratic convention.

State Senator Eric Lesser told 22News, that this could boost the economy in the western part of the state while relieving some overcrowding issues on the east side of the state.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu also told us she is in support of the idea to connect both sides of the state.

MassDOT is expected to have a final report on the East-West rail service by winter 2020.