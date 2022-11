(WWLP) – While the airports are busy, most travelers will be driving to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday. And if you haven’t gotten on the road yet, you might want to hurry up.

AAA says that the best time to get on the road is before 8 AM Wednesday morning. Any later than that, you are more likely to get stuck in traffic.

AAA also suggests waiting until tomorrow to drive, you’re most likely to see clear roads if you leave before 11 Thanksgiving morning.