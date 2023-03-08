SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield’s online sportsbook, BetMGM, announced they’ve become the official sports betting partner of the Red Sox.

It’s the first partnership of its kind for the Sox coming just days before online sports betting begins in Massachusetts on Friday. BetMGM is now front and center on the Green Monster.

“The Red Sox are one of baseball’s most beloved organizations and we’re thrilled to bring BetMGM to their passionate fans,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. “We look forward to working together to elevate the gameday experience in Boston.”

“The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with BetMGM as we prepare to enter a new era of professional sports betting in Massachusetts,” said Troup Parkinson, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. “Given our strong relationship with MGM Resorts, BetMGM was the clear choice to become the first sports betting partner of the club, and we look forward to them offering sports betting opportunities to our fans in a safe and responsible manner.”

Chris Kelley, President & COO, Northeast Group, MGM Resorts, said, “MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts has been a destination for New England’s baseball fans. We’re proud to host the annual Red Sox Winter Weekend at the resort and, through GameSense, remain committed to offering an enjoyable and responsible experience for our guests, customers and MGM Rewards members.”

This isn’t the first time the Red Sox have teamed up with MGM, they most recently put on the Winter Weekend in Springfield in January.