Biden’s inauguration rehearsal has been postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday’s rehearsal for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration has been postponed according to inauguration officials.

Officials said that due to security concerns, the rehearsal has been moved from Sunday to Monday.

There is no word on any specific threat however top lawmakers and homeland security officials have been on the lookout for rising threats around the inauguration and the FBI warned this weekend of armed protests in all 50 states.

No specific threats have been made regarding the Massachusetts State House or any other building in the commonwealth.