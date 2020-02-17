Breaking News
A Massachusetts State Representative Democrat from Lowell arrested
1  of  2
Watch Live
3PM: Officials announce autopsy results from 6-year-old South Carolina girl found dead 22News I-Team: Does your city or town have unclaimed money?

Big turnout expected at latest hearing on vaccine exemption in Connecticut

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
shinglesvaccine_140393

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A large turnout is expected once again on the latest proposal in Connecticut to eliminate the state’s religious exemptions from certain vaccines for public school students.

The General Assembly’s Public Health Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing Wednesday on this year’s bill. The legislation is expected to be one of the most closely watched bills of this year’s short, three-month legislative session.

Hundreds of vaccine skeptics and religious rights advocates already rallied outside the state Capitol on the opening day of the General Assembly earlier this month, demanding legislators oppose any efforts to end the exemption

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories