Bill Cosby civil suit seeks $125 million in damages

NORRISTOWN, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after a break with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt at the Montgomery County Courthouse, during his sexual assault trial sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 24, 2018. (Photo by David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, this month after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality.

The lawsuit alleges Cosby drugged and raped Lili Bernard in New Jersey in 1990 after offering to feature the young actress on his hit television program, “The Cosby Show.”

Bernard filed the suit following a New Jersey law that gives sexual abuse survivors a two-year window to bring civil claims against their alleged abusers, regardless of when the abuse took place. The civil suit seeks $125 million in damages.

“Today, I’m finally able to take back my power because the laws in new jersey have changed allowing me to pursue justice in civil court.” Actress Lili Bernard

In a statement, a representative for Cosby called “look back provisions” unconstitutional and a denial of due process.

