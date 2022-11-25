HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Although inflation has made things pricier in comparison to past holiday seasons, Black Friday brings with it some substantial markdowns.

22news has details on which items you can expect some big savings on Friday. Some TVs are seeing a 60-percent markdown on this Black Friday like in Holyoke Mall’s Best Buy.

Best Buy joined other big retailers, such as J. Crew and Levi’s, in offering some discounted prices ahead of the busiest shopping day of the year. Target has been advertising 50-percent discounts on toys and games,

Black Friday has transformed into a whole month of doorbuster sales and deals that often begin as early as October. Footwear, men’s suits, women’s outerwear, and infant apparel, all saw price declines ranging from 1 to 4 percent between September and October, according to government data.

As retailers trimmed prices ahead of the peak holiday shopping season. Typically, some of the best deals on Black Friday include those on home items, toys, and electronics.

While the supply chain and staffing issues retailers faced around the 2021 holiday season have largely been resolved, it is encouraged to start your shopping as soon as you can before stores sell out.