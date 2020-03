CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The town of Blandford is declaring a state of emergency in an effort to improve their ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic threat.

Currently there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Blandford.

Any questions regarding the COVID-19, Blandford residents can contact the Board of Health at 413-848-4279 x401 or boh@townofblandford.com.