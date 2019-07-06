Blue Bell ice cream licker identified, Police turning the case over to Texas Juvenile Justice Department

UPDATE:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect in the “Blue Bell licking” case. According to police, she is a juvenile from San Antonio tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family.

Police said because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected.

The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

“From what I understand, she is very contrite, very apologetic in immediately confessing,” said Gerald Williamson, City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety. “They tracked her through social media activity. I really can’t go into more detail because of the juvenile connection.”

As for the boyfriend in question, Lufkin police said, “As to whether her boyfriend will face charges, we are currently discussing his involvement with prosecutors. “

If any criminal responsibility is placed on the boyfriend, police said they will notify the public.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It was the talk of Texas and now it’s the talk of East Texas.

Lufkin authorities have evidence saying the young woman who licked some Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back on the shelf did so at the Lufkin Walmart.

Here in Texas we love our Blue Bell.

From the factory in Brenham to stores across the lone start state many of us can’t wait to open our own tub.

But recently, in an attempt to be funny on social media, someone licked some of the product and put it back.

“That’s gross! That is gross,” said Aida Cavazos upon seeing the video.

“It was a sick deal, it’s putting other people on line for diseases and it’s just nasty,” said William Coe after seeing the video.

An investigation was launched with Blue Bell looking in San Antonio, Houston, and eventually right here in East Texas at the Lufkin Walmart where the “licker” was seen on surveillance video.

“We have footage from the store that matches the description, the clothing, of the individual on the video that’s been viral,” said Gerald Williamson, City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety.

Some have found this revelation hard to believe, but are not surprised she was spotted on camera.

“They got cameras and everything, it would be pretty easy wouldn’t you think,” said Coe.

“I don’t shop for groceries (at Walmart) but I’m glad because we buy Blue Bell Ice cream,” said Cavazos.

To Lufkin PD it’s no laughing matter, in fact, tampering with food product is a felony.

“This incident is being investigated as a second degree felony, it’s a very serious offense,” said Williamson. “If you think about all the implications and how it would affect consumer confidence in the products that you buy you’ll understand why the legislature has classified it so highly.”

It won’t just be the state coming after the “licker” but the feds as well.

“Not only is this a state felony, this also could be classified as a federal offense,” said Williamson. We’ve actually contacted the FDA and they will be looking into the incident.”

Williamson says the “licker” could face “penitentiary time” for this; because you don’t mess with Texas and you don’t mess with Blue Bell.