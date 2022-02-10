(WWLP) – The recent death of comedian Bob Saget has raised many questions about head injuries, with the big question now being, how common is deadly brain trauma?

Head trauma can cause a disruption to small blood vessels around the brain which can result in a hemorage or hematoma. Severe cases can cause a disruption to the brain that, at times, can result in death.

When it comes to head injuries there are signs to look for that could save your life. Medical Director of Santa Monica Urgent Care, Dr. Nathan Newman, discusses what behaviors to look for.

“You are going to have a really serious headache, change in personality or behavior, cognition level of consciousness. Could be sudden nausea and vomiting or areas of the body are weak or numb”, Dr. Newman said.

Dr. Newman also says that difficulty swallowing or blurry vision are also signs of severe head injury. Experts suggest that if you notice any of these signs to call 911 or go to the hospital immediately.