Body found in Connecticut River

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body found by a boater in the Connecticut River on Friday afternoon.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office at around 6:00 p.m. a boater asked for help when he discovered a body in the river.

The Northampton Police Department was able to trace the phone call to find the boater about a mile and a half south of the Coolidge Bridge, near the Rainbow Beach area.

Borth the Northampton Police and Fire Department arrived at the area by boat and recovered the body of a man.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death and identification of the body.

The Massachusetts State Police is also part of the investigation and no additional information is available at this time.