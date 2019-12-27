Breaking News
Body found in Suffield canal

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a body was found in Suffield, Connecticut, Friday afternoon.

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown confirmed with 22News that the body was discovered in a canal adjacent to the Connecticut River.

“The department is coordinating with Enfield to make a determination if it is in fact the missing party from last month as emergency services work to recover the body,” Brown said.

No further information is available at this time. 22News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

