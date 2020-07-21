Border Patrol discovers $1.4 million worth of meth hidden in a shipment of green onions

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- As deaths rise by the dozens daily in South Texas, border leaders are frantically trying to open outdoor field hospitals and step-down facilities for COVID-19 survivors to make room for others in hospitals that are at capacity.

Texas State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, announced Sunday that two hotels are currently on board to convert their facilities to care for COVID-19 patients who no longer need to be hospitalized. This could free up much-needed hospital beds for the many more who require intensive care.