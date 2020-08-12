Border Protection finds $60 million worth of marijuana in a shipment of limes

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) -- U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, met with hospital administrators and three county judges in South Texas on Tuesday where he repeatedly heard pleas for federal resources to keep flowing to this region that has been hit hard by COVID-19. But it was unclear whether CARES Act funding of two step-down facilities for recovering coronavirus patients at converted convention centers was actually needed due to few, and in one facility, no patients.

The empty facility -- located at the Casa de Amistad conference center in the town of Harlingen -- has not yet received any patients. State officials told Border Report on Tuesday afternoon that it is not operational and there is no working contract with the medical facility's administrator -- a for-profit company that has received over $500 million in border wall contracts.