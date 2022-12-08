BOSTON (WWLP) – Some service workers at Logan International Airport in Boston will walk off the job this morning to protest alleged unfair labor practices.

Airplane cabin cleaners and ramp workers employed by Raleigh, North Carolina-based Swissport USA have filed five Unfair Labor Practice charges with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office alleging wage theft, short staffing, and vacation-hours violations.

The National Labor Relations Board is also investigating whether a Swissport USA manager threatened to fire workers engaged in legally protected union activity. The walkout at Logan Airport coincides with actions by unionized airport workers across the country.

Service workers at more than fifteen airports will hold rallies today to demand their members of Congress pass the “Good Jobs for Good Airports Act” sponsored by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.