Boston man sentenced to prison after marijuana vape pens, gold bars seized

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Boston was sentenced to prison in federal court in Springfield for marijuana distribution and tax offenses.

According to a news release sent to 22News from acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell with the District of Massachusetts, 36-year-old Zachary Sweener was sentenced to three months in prison and three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $156,457 in restitution.

Mendell says Sweener conspired with others to distribute marijuana from 2014 to 2017. Authorities searched his home in 2017 and seized 1,000 marijuana vape oil pens and more than $90,000, two gold bars and other luxury items.

Sweener failed to report more than $625,000 in income which would be more than $150,000 in federal income taxes. The false income tax return was filed in 2013 by substantially under-reporting income and he also failed to file tax returns for tax years 2014 and 2015, despite earning over $250,000 in each of those years.

Sweener pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of filing a false tax return and two counts of failing to file tax returns.