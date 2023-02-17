EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night for bowlers to show off their skills in East Longmeadow on Friday, with proceeds helping local youth within our communities.

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts held its annual Bowl-a-Thon at Shaker Bowl. The registration fees collected went to support Junior Achievement programs and events for youth throughout the region.

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts is part of the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

“We raised over $5,000 tonight. We have 20 teams that are bowling, and we have strike prizes. We just have a fun night. ” said the President of Junior Achievement of Massachusetts, Jennifer Connolly.

Junior Achievement programs are offered at no cost to schools and community groups throughout Western Massachusetts and Vermont.