WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Donate your bottles and cans that are worth five cents to the Boy Scout Troop on Saturday in Westfield.

St. Mary’s Boy Scout Troop 109 is holding their annual Bottle and Can Drive at Little River Plaza in front of Dunkin’ located at 587 East Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a five-cent deposit on carbonated soft drinks, beer, malt beverages, and sparkling water containers sold in Massachusetts.

Tim McMahon, Scoutmaster Troop 109 of St. Mary’s Parish in Westfield told 22News the scouts are raising funds for troop equipment such as tents, cooking gear, water filtration, backpacking gear, flags, and other supplies they need to run a successful fun Boy Scout program.

The troop will also be using some funds to support their scouts who are attending National Youth Leadership Training, the Boy Scout National Jamboree, and Horace A. Moses Scout Summer Camp this year.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking wintry weather for Friday night into Saturday. Despite the weather, the troop is still planning to be out collecting cans otherwise to donate money, Venmo @CCekovskyTroop109 or mail a check made out to “Troop 109” and mailed to the Troop Treasurer, Mr. Chris Cekovksy at 37 Ingersoll Dr. in Westfield, Mass. 01085.

“I believe scouting values and experiences are critical for today’s youth. The world is chaotic and today’s kids face many great challenges. Boy Scouts offers wonderful values and experiences, and the lessons the kids learn through scouting will stay with them for the rest of their lives,” Tim McMahon, Scoutmaster Troop 109.