WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s Amelia Ferst Youth of the Year award was announced by the Boys and Girls Club of Westfield at Tekoa Country Club.

The Youth of the Year Award is the highest honor a Boys and Girls Club member can receive. This award recognizes the character, leadership, selflessness, and dedication the recipient possesses, and has demonstrated during the past year.

“It’s the biggest night of the year in my mind because it does showcase the kids. It’s very heartwarming,” expressed Bo Sullivan, CEO of Boys and Girls Club in Westfield.

Five members were nominated for their leadership and dedication to the club. “The club really helped me develop my sense of personality and individuality,” said Bryan Seymour of Springfield.

Each nominee prepared themselves through mentor guidance and support, to make their big speeches in front of judges. “I have never had a chance like this and it really shapes you and it helps you learn and grow,” said Trinity Ross.

The lucky winner Wednesday night was Isabella Stowell-Marcoux who now becomes the youth liaison for the Boys and Girls Club in Westfield.