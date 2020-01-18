Bradley International Airport makes TSA’S Top 10 list of unusual items found in 2019

Video Courtesy: TSA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport made it on the Transportation Security Administration’s Top 10 List of unusual items found at checkpoints in 2019.

According to TSA’s spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, one of the strangest items found that ranked number six on the top 10 list was an electric circular power saw.

Farbstein said the electric circular power saw was surrendered to TSA in early Spring. TSA does not permit any tools larger than seven inches to be brought onto an airplane. Anyone who shows up at a checkpoint with larger tools can either store it in a checked bag, return it to their car, give it a non-traveler companion, or mail it back to their home. In this case, the item had to be surrendered.