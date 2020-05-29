“Brain Train” Act to provide investment in passenger rail service in Mass and nationwide

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) - Good news for people who have redeemable bottles and cans that are starting to pile up in their homes and garages: you can start returning them beginning on June 5, 2020.

Back in March, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office (AGO) suspended enforcement of the requirements for retailers to accept beverage containers that have a deposit until further notice or until the current state of emergency was terminated. Retail outlets and redemption centers had the option to remain open.