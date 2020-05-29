1  of  3
Watch Live
2PM: President Trump to hold news conference in the Rose Garden 2PM: Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak Peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd at Springfield Police Headquarters

“Brain Train” Act to provide investment in passenger rail service in Mass and nationwide

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Senator Ed Markey is pushing a bill that would

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today