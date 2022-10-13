(Mass Appeal) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a full month dedicated to raising awareness of this disease and the affect it can have. In a segment sponsored by Mass General Brigham Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Michelle Helms, MD, Breast Surgeon, shares why it is important to talk about the early detection of breast cancer, and who should be screened for it.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital is located at 30 Locust Street, Northampton, MA 01061-500. You can contact them at (413)582-2000.