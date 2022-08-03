RUSSELL/MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP)– Work crews will be conducting bridge repair work at mile marker 36 on Interstate 90 (MassPike) eastbound and westbound in Russell and Montgomery on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) the work will take place during overnight hours from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The work will require a 15-minute rolling roadblock in both the eastbound and westbound directions at 10:00 p.m. The rolling roadblock is necessary to facilitate planned bridge repairs which requires the removal of live traffic from the bridge for a brief period of time while the contractor activates a temporary support system needed for steel repairs. This rolling roadblock will be first of 15 necessary rolling roadblock operations that will occur once every two weeks.

The road on I-90 will be open to traffic through the work zones but drivers should expect delays. The project’s operation is dependent on weather.

