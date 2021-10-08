Brockton man who shot officer and civilian identified

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts police officer shot multiple times during a standoff with a suspect who took his own life after apparently shooting and killing a civilian has been released from the hospital, authorities said Friday.

The Brockton officer was shot Thursday night by a man identified Friday as Kevin Serpa, 32, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The officer, whose name has not been made public, responded to Serpa’s home in a densely-populated residential neighborhood at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday in response to 911 calls about gunfire and a man with a gun, Cruz’s office said.

Responding officers found a man, identified as Christopher Gomes, 28, dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside an SUV near the home.

Officers also came under fire from a second-floor window of Serpa’s home.

After several hours of negotiations, Serpa exited the home and shot himself at about 9:30 p.m., the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cruz said authorities believe Serpa killed Gomes.

The shooting remains under investigation, but authorities said it does not appear to be a random act of violence.