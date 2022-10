CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Buffalo Wild Wings is raising $1.3 million through their annual “Team Up for Kids” campaign.

Donations will benefit hundreds of organizations around the country, including Chicopee. The Chicopee restaurant is partnering with the local Boy and Girls Club.

People can make a donation by visiting the restaurant on Memorial Drive from now until October 31st. Donations can also be made through their website.