Busy night for restaurants on Valentine’s day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants.

Every year restaurants are completely booked with reservations, serving hundreds of people in one night. It’s a freezing Friday night but people did not let the weather stop them walking around Northampton to celebrate Valentine’s day.

22News was at Roberto’s to see the Valentine’s Day dinner rush.

“It’s just what you would expect in Northampton on Valentine’s Day,” said Jeffery Cooley of Northampton. “It’s time for love and happiness and everybody having a good time.”

Restaurants often stop taking reservations two weeks before the holiday, however, some restaurants such as the Delaney House were offering to squeeze in last-minute reservations.

