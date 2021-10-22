Can communities celebrate Halloween this year?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hooray! Halloween has been cleared by public health officials saying that the holiday is safe this year and you can celebrate relatively normally.

Yet, if you want to participate in the spooky festivities make sure to follow safety precautions to ensure all trick-or-treaters and families are safe.

Doctor Fauci says you can go ahead and head to your favorite house with the good candy this year for trick-or-treating. Halloween activities are particularly safe for people who are vaccinated like many children over the age of 12.

Fauci says trick-or-treating outdoors, where the risk of COVID-19 spreading is lower, should be safe for young children, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine.

Local pediatricians told 22News that children should stay in small groups for trick or treating and do activities outside which are safer than indoor activities. The CDC says to protect children who can’t get the vaccine by getting yourself and people around them vaccinated.

The CDC also recommends masks for unvaccinated people if doing Halloween activities indoors.