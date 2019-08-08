Cancelled: East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The concert series featuring Union Jack held at the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Field, has been cancelled due to the threat of a severe thunderstorm.
Weather Alerts
The Union Jack concert, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, moved to Thursday, August 8th and now cancelled altogether.
Here is the complete list of bands that have been featured. One show remains and is free and open to the public!
East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concert Series
- June 26 – The Eagles Experience
- July 3 – Trailer Trash & Fireworks
- July 10 – Rick Larrimore & Blondes Have More Fun
- July 17 – Changes in Latitudes
- July 24 – Good Acoustics
- July 31 – A-Ray of Elvis, Ray Guilemette Jr
- August 7 – Union Jack (postponed until 8/8)
- August 14 – Dan Kane and Friends