Cancelled: East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The concert series featuring Union Jack held at the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Field, has been cancelled due to the threat of a severe thunderstorm.

The Union Jack concert, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, moved to Thursday, August 8th and now cancelled altogether.

Here is the complete list of bands that have been featured. One show remains and is free and open to the public!