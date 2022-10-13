BOSTON (SHNS) – Gaming regulators are not the only ones with full plates and a major new law to implement.

The Cannabis Control Commission is meeting Thursday morning and plans to get into greater detail about how it will go about stitching the state’s new cannabis equity law into its industry rules.

A law passed and signed in August aims to foster greater diversity in the legal marijuana industry, gives the CCC real oversight of the host community agreements that marijuana businesses are required to enter into with municipalities, and smooths the path for cities and towns to green light on-site cannabis consumption establishments within their borders.

“Today, we will also hear on a more granular level about the upcoming regulatory review and drafting process as we interpret S 3096 An Act Relative to Equity in the Cannabis Industry from legislation into regulation,” Commissioner Kimberly Roy said. “This will directly impact our ability as a commission to not only maintain but expand our mandate to provide for robust participation in the legal cannabis marketplace from communities disproportionately impacted by previous cannabis prohibition and enforcement. I know we are all eager to roll up our sleeves and tackle these incredibly important issues before the commission.”

The new law is far from the only issue on the CCC’s plate. At least two commissioners acknowledged in their opening statements that the commission is investigating the January death of a 27-year-old cannabis cultivation facility worker.

CommonWealth Magazine reported this month that Lorna McMurrey died after a shift at Trulieve’s Holyoke facility, and that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had fined the company $35,200 upon finding that McMurrey inhaled ground cannabis dust and could not breathe.

“What happened on January 4 of this year was sad, it was tragic, and it was unfortunate. This is serious. I know we have an open investigation into the incident at Trulieve in Holyoke, but it’s also a reminder to the industry, to us at the CCC, and the employees working in this sector; employee safety and public health is crucial everywhere,” Commissioner Nurys Camargo said.

And the CCC also has its usual fare of license applications and renewals. Chairwoman Shannon O’Brien pointed out at the start of Thursday’s meeting that the day’s agenda included “four change of ownership application recommendations, 18 provisional license recommendations, 13 final license recommendations and 105 license renewal recommendations.”