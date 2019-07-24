Cape Cod hotels impacted by tornado

Yarmouth Fire crews look through the parts of the roof that blew off the Cape Sands Inn during a morning tornado that touched down on the structure, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in West Yarmouth, Mass. The National Weather Service said radar showed that a tornado struck Yarmouth just after noon on Tuesday. (Steve Heaslip/The Cape Cod Times via AP)

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cape Cod tornado and strong winds didn’t just hit residential neighborhoods, but hotels as well.

The worst of the damage occurred at the Cape Sands Inn in West Yarmouth Massachusetts when an EF1 tornado touched down on Cape Cod just after noon time Tuesday.

Strong winds tore the roof off of one side of the building, leaving the rooms inside completely exposed. No one was hurt.

Another hard-hit local hotel was the Bluefish Bed and Breakfast in Harwichport. A large tree fell onto the front steps, but damage was pretty isolated on the Cape, many hotels had minimal damage.

22News went to the All Seasons Resort Hotel in South Yarmouth to see whether they had any impacts from the tornado. Jessica Mais told 22News they had no canceled reservations after the storm tore through the area, but they did lose power for two hours and had trees topple down near their outdoor pool.

“We actually had another sister property which the guests had to come here because they were out of power until around 3 a.m. this morning,” Mais said.

One local man said he was in West Dennis when all the commotion started. He was first alerted of the tornado warning on his phone just minutes before the heavy rain hit.

“It just started to pour, and the winds picked up. The winds were incredible. I-you know, I don’t know what they were gusting up to, but it must’ve been around 80 miles per hour. The smaller trees in my backyard were actually bending at a 90-degree angle, I’m amazed that they didn’t snap,” Dennis Murphy, a resident of West Dennis, said.

Murphy said the worst of it lasted only 10 minutes, but it was powerful. He lives on the Bass River and could see his boat rocking from the rough surf.

So while some hotels are still in clean-up mode, many are still up and running.