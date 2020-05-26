Cape Cod National Seashore getting $12M in improvements

This undated photo provided by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce shows Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Coast Guard Beach is No. 5 on the list of best beaches for the summer of 2016 compiled by Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University. (Margo Tabb/Cape Cod […]

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The Cape Cod National Seashore is getting nearly $12 million in building rehabilitation and septic system improvements.

The Cape Cod Times reports that an estimated $8 million in paving projects will ensure better roads and parking lots for the 4 million people who visit the seashore every year. The seashore’s facilities director says the parking lots at Salt Pond Visitor Center, Head of the Meadow Beach and sections of Cable Road have been targeted for improvements.

More than $2 million in septic system designs and restroom construction has been earmarked to improve facilities from the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham to Race Point in Provincetown.