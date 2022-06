BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight, three people have died in a car accident in Brimfield.

According to Brimfield Police, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Four people were in the car traveling southbound on East Brimfield Holland Road.

One person survived the accident. Police are investigating with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police. 22News will update this story when more information becomes available.