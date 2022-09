SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday morning, Springfield police and fire crews were called to 439 Eastern Ave. in Springfield for a car crash.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22news that a single car struck multiple vehicles then a house.

Piemonte said two people have been sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and officials are currently waiting for code enforcement to determine the extent of the damages to the house.