CCC to review regulations that allow social consumption, home delivery of marijuana

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusett’s Cannabis Control Commission is scheduled to review their newly-revised regulations for the medical and retail pot industries Tuesday.

The CCC is working on regulations that would allow for social consumption and home delivery.

The CCC has held public hearings and policy debates in recent months as it works to revise and republish the regulations.

In May the CCC approved, on a 3-2 vote, a policy allowing for a social consumption pilot program in a limited number of communities.

Governor Charlie Baker said he could support the pilot program.

CCC Chairman Steven Hoffman said he expects to discuss and vote on the draft regulations later this month and then launch a series of public hearings.

Hoffman also hopes that a vote to finalize the rules could be made by mid-September.