(WWLP) – The CDC is reportedly re-examining its guidelines to control covid-19, but is unlikely to make any changes.

They are expected to publish an updated summary of covid-19 guidance on masks, tests and isolation in the next week.

However, as the U.S. continues to average more than 500 covid-19 deaths per day, changes are not likely.

They suggest People should continue to use high-quality masks while indoors in areas with high levels of covid transmission.

Anyone exposed to the virus should wear a mask in public for 10 days and test themselves five days after exposure.

Those who test positive should isolate for at least five days, then wear a mask at all times for another five days.