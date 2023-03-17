SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people here in western Massachusetts packed local bars and restaurants Friday evening to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

They’re emphasizing driving sober or making sure you have a ride, as we head into the holiday weekend. “We are all celebrating and having a great time, at the same time, so we should all want to keep the community safe together,” said Bailey Tatro of Wilbraham.

“It’s one of the most popular holidays of the year to drink, with numbers showing the average number of drinks consumed at 4 alcoholic beverages per person, also makes it one of the deadliest days for drunk driving,” adds Tatro.

Data show that DUIs, alcohol violations, and alcohol-involved crashes spike on this holiday, especially when it falls on a weekend. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2016 and 2020 nearly 300 people died in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period.

“And it’s something not only on St. Patrick’s Day are we concerned about,” expressed Tom Murphy, Murphy’s Pub, Agawam Owner.

Local bars and eateries, ensure people are celebrating responsibly. Murphy adds, “if someone we see is intoxicated, we are going to call an Uber for them, get a taxi, or try to work them to make sure they get home safely.

People enjoy the festivities, keeping themselves in check as well. “I make sure that I am drinking a lot of water, hydrating, and also making sure that I am with some who is responsible or that I am the responsible one, and just making sure I get home safely, said Jackie O’Keefe of Monson.

Always have a designated driver, and remember that there are rideshares that you can call to get you home safely.