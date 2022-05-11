WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University (WSU) nursing students have commissioned a local artist to create a visual expression, commemorating the strength and dedication nurses played throughout the pandemic.

“Graduates from WSU’s nursing program have been working at the frontline, taking care of some of the most critically ill patients throughout the pandemic. The perseverance, dedication, commitment, and tenacity that these nurses have collectively demonstrated is not lost among the faculty and staff at WSU,” said Associate Professor Jessica Holden, executive director of nursing and Allied Health at Westfield State University.

Healthcare providers, alumni, faculty, and administration from WSU, as well as current nursing students, are scheduled to attend the event. WSU president, Linda Thompson, who is also a nurse, will give a presentation about how the pandemic will impact healthcare.

The unveiling event will take place at the Nettie Stevens Science Center on the WSU campus at 6 Wednesday evening.