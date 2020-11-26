Certain professions still have to work despite the Thanksgiving holiday

Healthcare workers attending to COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) at Na Bulovce hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A record surge of new coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic in September has been followed by a record surge of those hospitalized with COVID-19. The development has started to put the health system in the country under serious pressure for the first time since the pandemic hit Europe. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(WWLP) – Many people have the day off from work today, but people in some professions still have to report for duty.

First repsonders and health care workers are still working to keep us safe, but there are some others you might not think about.

Gas station and convenience store workers still have to report to work on holidays. Truck drivers and delivery drivers are working to bring us our packages all the time – especially today ahead of Christmas.

Tow truck drivers are essential so they are waiting to help those who need it as well. Stores like CVS and Walgreens are also open on Thanksgiving to make sure people can get medicine or any other last-minute items.

It’s also important to keep in mind all the men and women serving overseas who can’t be with their friends and family this holiday season.