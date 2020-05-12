Chemung County Child Care Council to find summer solutions for childcare

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The CARES child care scholarship program, funded by New York state with dollars from the federal CARES program, was designed to assist essential workers with the cost of their childcare from April 20th until May 15th.

With May 15th quickly approaching, the Chemung County Child Care Council is looking for solutions to provide affordable childcare during the summer.

Child care programs have had to reduce the number of children enrolled, or have had to close their programs due to COVID-19, resulting in a need for direct financial assistance.

“The parents that got caught in the glitches when the schools closed, are the ones that normally would not be paying for childcare. Now they are faced with what to do with their six-year-olds all day long,” said Ruth Harvey, the Executive Director of Chemung County Child Care Council, Inc.

The United Way, Community Foundation, Triangle Fund, and the Corning Foundation put together a program called the UNITY FUND.

In addition to finding ways to waive child care program fees during the summer, the Chemung County Child Care Council submitted a proposal to the fund to assist child care programs with some essential food items.

The program is called ‘Feed the Day Care Children’, and is partnering with Jubilee Foods to provide foods, such as milk, eggs, butter, bread, canned vegetables, and canned fruits.

“One of the things that I think that this emergency pandemic has shown all of us is how critical the childcare industry is to children, families, and the economy,” said Harvey.

New York state is continuing to survey childcare programs to see what they will need in the future.