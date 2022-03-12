CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Another day of conflict in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. In Massachusetts, another day of support for the refugees.

The staff at Daigle’s Truck Master in Chicopee hosting a Fill the Bucket Fundraiser’ on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“What we’re trying to do today is raise funds so we can make sure the donations that are coming in, don’t sit in a warehouse in New Jersey, but get on a plane and get to Poland where they’re needed,” Susan Byrne, Office Manager at Daigle’s said.

Byrne came up with the fundraising idea. The images of Ukraine pushing her to take action.

“If we had to lose everything if we lost everything.. I just can’t imagine what that must feel like,” she said.

To help with volunteers, Byrne reached out to the Full Gospel Church in Westfield. Church member, Tanya Shvyryd has loved ones in Ukraine. In fact, she had just visited the country in January of this year.

“Family. a lot of them are still there. I have a lot of friends. I was there recently so. Just keeping in contact with the people there. It heart breaking to hear their stories,” Shvyryd

Jeffrey Daigle is the owner of Daigle’s Truck Master. He has vowed to match all donations up to $4,000.

“I have a lot of customers, and some have even become friends that are Ukrainian,” Daigle said.

“They’re all very sad because they have family there. And they have a hard time expressing themselves because they always start crying.”

Volunteers braved the cold, wet weather with signs. Trying to attract attention to the cause.

“War hurts innocent people more than anyone else. So that’s what we’re doing. We’re raising money to help the innocent people,” Jared Daigle said.

Other organizations also stepped in to help the fundraising efforts. Milton Rentals of Chicopee and Baltazar Contractors of Ludlow both donating $4,000.

Before Saturday’s event, Daigle’s Truck Master has already raised over $13,000. The money will go towards helping to transport supplied to Refugees in Poland.