CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The spotlight was on Shining Stars in the city of Chicopee tonight! The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to four recipients of the prestigious Shining Stars Award this evening.

The annual event honors those who have excelled within the Chicopee business community and was held at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive. 22News caught up with the city’s treasurer during the festive night.

“The energy is outstanding and we have over 300 people here today so, that tells me people wanted to start getting out and being with each other. They’re having a wonderful time networking and socializing and having a great time,” said Marie Laflamme, Chicopee City Treasurer.

Since 1985, the Chamber has paid tribute to a Volunteer, Business, Non-Profit, and Citizen of the Year that goes above and beyond within the Chicopee community, This year’s awardees included The Pioneer Valley USO, N. Riley Construction, Janis Santos, and Cidalia Inacio.