CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to approaching construction, drivers may need to avoid the area.

The following projects will be under construction in the 2022 construction season.

Columba Street: A complete reconstruction of Columba Street from Laurel Street to Ward Street, counting both intersections, began on September 7, 2021. New water main has been added to the project and its process of construction is scheduled to begin on April 11, 2022. Continued work on the road reconstruction will resume once the new water main is situated. All work will be fully completed in the Summer of 2022.

Road Resurfacing: Road resurfacing will begin on April 11, 2022, beginning with portions of Old Field Road, Amherst Street, and Whitin Avenue. The rest of roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks: McKinstry Avenue, Springfield Street, Exchange Street, Perkins Street, East Main Street, Belcher Street, Prospect Street, Syrek Street.

Safety Improvements Project: This project is scheduled to begin on April 11, 2022, beginning at Montcalm Street which incorporates sidewalk installation at Langevin Street. Work at the remaining locations will start in the weeks to follow: Moreau Drive at Litwin Lane sidewalk installation, Front Street speed tables, and Front Street at Cabot street traffic alterations.

Fuller Road: This project under construction is expected to be completed in August 2023. Traffic delays should be expected throughout the length of this project as lane manipulation with traffic barrels/cones will be ongoing along Fuller Road. There are several traffic alterations listed below to be aware of if you are traveling on or near Fuller Road. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

A detour on Fuller Road began Monday, September 20, 2021, and is currently used occasionally. Fuller Road eastbound at Sheridan Street is detoured to Old Fuller Road, shutting down this direction between Sheridan Street and Old Fuller Road. Westbound traffic on Fuller Road is predominantly maintained but occasionally is detoured to Old Fuller Road. Two-way traffic on Sheridan Street and Old Fuller Road will continue.

The 2022 construction season will be happy to see new pavement installed along the length of Fuller Road, with two of the three proposed courses of pavement being installed, providing an improved driving surface along the passageway.