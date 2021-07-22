Chicopee offering COVID vaccine to public school community

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, July 22nd the Chicopee Health Center, located at 505 Front

Street, in partnership with the Chicopee Public Schools, will host a community vaccine clinic

with the Pfizer Vaccine for anyone ages 12 years and older.

The community vaccine clinic will be held at Dupont Middle School, 650 Front Street, in the cafeteria from 9am – 2pm. Theclinic is open to students, families and staff members of the Chicopee Public School System,

and any individual in the community who needs the vaccine. Anyone interested in attending

this public vaccine clinic can reserve a time slot online here. Walk-In vaccines

may be available at this clinic.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. The Chicopee Health Center’s

Community Vaccine Clinic will administer 1st dose shots at the July 22nd clinic and 2nd dose

shots on August 12th at the same time and location. In addition to the Community Vaccine

Clinic, the Chicopee Health Center has appointments available for any individual 12+ who

would like the Pfizer vaccine and those interested can call (413) 420 – 2222 to make a

vaccine appointment.

On May 12th, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the

administration of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older, days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine be given to adolescents 12+ on an emergency use basis. Massachusetts has issued guidelines for the upcoming 2021-22 school year including the mask mandate for any student who is not vaccinated.

The Chicopee Health Center Community Vaccine Clinic gives students and families of the

Chicopee Public School System and residents of the Chicopee community an opportunity to

get fully vaccinated before the start of the upcoming school year.