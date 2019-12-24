Chicopee police surprise children with Santa and toys

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some lucky children in Chicopee had an early visit from Santa on Christmas Eve.

There was pure joy and excitement this morning as Chicopee police escorted Santa around the city.

No one expected Santa to stop by so early, but he told them he had some extra toys that didn’t fit on his sleigh for tonight. Dozens of children ran up to the Chicopee police truck eager to meet Santa, and get some toys.



For Nyah and Iliany, Santa’s visit was extra special because he actually turned around when he found out they had just missed him!

Santa is in #Chicopee with some of the toys that didn’t fit on his sleigh for tonight! The kids were so excited! Especially Nyah and Iliany!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/t705Kz7x1y — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) December 24, 2019

“It makes us feel good that everybody is so excited, kids are coming up to us, it’s all about humanizing the badge and being proactive in the community and being there in good times more so than bad times,” Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said.

For one new father, this holiday season is different because it’s his son Emanuel’s first Christmas.

“I saw Santa coming by and he got excited, he saw the lights and got excited so i was like I gotta stop,” Trevor Katabarwa said. “They gave him the football and as you can see he’s not letting go of it, he’s excited.”

Chicopee police were able to hand out the toys with the help of the non profit organization Project New Hope.