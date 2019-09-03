Chicopee solider’s funeral to be held Tuesday in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A private funeral service will be held Tuesday morning for Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa at Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam.

The burial will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

The body of Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa was brought home Monday morning to Westover Metropolitan Airport.

A procession then led to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home where family, friends, fellow soldiers, and local residents paid their respects.

Today’s procession route will begin at the Curran-Jones Funeral home starting at 9:00 down route 5 to Route 57 on Main St.

During today’s procession, local residents are encouraged to line the route and show respect for Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa.