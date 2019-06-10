Chicopee woman opens her growing garden to the public

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman with a passion for gardening is opening her backyard to the public.

Carol Mattingly, who lives at 15 Manning Street, has grown more than 100 plants and flowers on her property and invites those who are interested to tour the garden.

Mattingly, a former Illinois resident, has more than 100 types of flowers in her garden, but is partial to roses. In total, she has 105 rose bushes and 40 other flowers including, peonies, iris’, daylilies, and hydrangeas.

Her garden consists of different parts including a memorial garden and a presidential row. Statues, flags, a small pond, other lawn ornaments also adorn the garden. Mattingly said no matter how much she planted, it never seemed like enough color or aroma, so she continued.

And despite her garden being located in Chicopee, she has managed to include roses from across the country. A few years ago, Mattingly went to visit rose gardens in Portland, Oregon and brought back more than 60 plants.

This year, Mattingly said she has a resident groundhog in her garden.

22News Reporter Sy Becker is visiting Mattingly’s garden and will have the full story on 22News at 5 p.m.